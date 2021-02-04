Rohingya repatriation: Bangladesh still wants to keep confidence in China

Abdul Momen said, “We want to continue the process of the talks on Rohingya repatriation. Our agreement is with the government of Myanmar, not with any individuals. That’s why the process should continue”.

Citing Rohingya repatriation took place during the military rules in Myanmar in 1978 and 1992, the minister said, “Why it will not happen this time? This is an opportunity for Myanmar. If the repatriation takes place, they can show that have communication with others and that other countries are with them. They should use the opportunity.”

Asked whether more influx of Rohingyas is likely due to the power shift in Myanmar, the foreign minister said, “Some countries fear an influx may start. Many western countries expressed their concern. We have closed the border.”

Regarding the role of China in resolving long-standing problems like the Rohingya crisis, former ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad said, no matter what anyone says, Bangladesh will have to work with the most powerful country of this region. It can be any country — China, Japan, India, Singapore or the ASEAN countries. After all, now matter how the US may threaten from the distance, it is is difficult to say what they will eventually do, he added.

Munshi Faiz went on to say that Myanmar, having faced sanctions for long, had become adept at tackling these situations. He said, once China was a regional power. Now the country it has become a global power. So if China lends its hand to Bangladesh, the government should accept it, he added.