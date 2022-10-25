Rohingya man gunned down by miscreants in Cox’s Bazar

Miscreants shot dead a Rohingya man at Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar this evening (October 25, 2022).

The deceased, Mohammad Salam (37), son of Rashid Alam, was a resident of Kutupalong camp-2/Block C, reports our Cox’s Bazar correspondent quoting Additional Deputy Inspector of Police (DIG) Syed Harunur Rashid, commander of APBn-14.

The commander said that a group of eight to 10 masked miscreants suddenly shot the Rohingya youth at 6:00pm and fled.

He was rescued and taken to a hospital run by Kutupalong NGO MSF where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, he added.

The motive behind his death could not be known immediately, he said, adding that the body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Zila Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

A special operation is underway by the police to nab those involved, he informed.