Road accidents kill 37,170 in 5 years: Report

Road accidents in Bangladesh is still one of the leading causes of deaths as 37,170 people were killed in 26,902 accidents across the country in the last five years, reports UNB.

Besides, 82,758 people were injured in these accidents, according to a report released by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS), a passenger welfare body, on Wednesday, marking the National Roads Safety Day on 22 October.

According to the report, 8,642 people were killed and 21,855 injured in 6,581 road accidents in 2015 alone.

In 2016, some 6,055 people were killed and 15,914 injured in 4,312 road accidents.

Besides, 7,397 people were killed and 16,193 injured in 4,979 accidents in 2,017 while 7,221 people were killed and 1,5466 were injured in 5514 accidents in 2018; and 7,855 people were killed and 13,330 injured in 5,516 accidents in 2019, the BJKS report said.