RMG workers’ demos over wages rage across Dhaka, Ctg, N’ganj

Hundreds of workers of different garment factories in Dhaka, Chattogram and Narayanganj today staged demonstrations demanding their salaries for March.

In Dhaka, more than 200 workers of Chittagong Fashion staged demonstration in Mirpur-14 area for one hour since 10:30am, Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhashantek Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, around 250 workers of Shams Rizia Apparels agitated for an hour from 10:00am in Badda area, said Abdur Razzak, inspector (investigation) of Badda Police Station.

Besides, workers of Shah Denim garments factory at Dakshin Khan and another factory in Mirpur-1 also agitated to press home the same demand.

Later, the workers of the factories withdrew their protests following assurance of the authorities concerned to pay the salaries by this month, police and employees of the factories said.

In Chattogram, several hundred workers of Padma Wears Limited blocked the entrance to Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) for two hours till 10:00am demanding their wages of last month.

Meanwhile, the workers of Ittadi Jeans Ltd blocked Arurar Depot area in the port city for an hour till 11:00am over similar demands.

The demonstrations were withdrawn after authorities of the two factories gave assurances of clearing the arrears by April 18, Nurul Huda, office-in-charge (OC) of EPZ Police Station, told our Chattogram correspondent.

In Narayanganj, the workers of Unitex Cotton Wire (Pvt) Ltd in Narayanganj Sadar upazila also staged agitation this morning.

Later, the workers returned to their residences after the industrial police assured that the salaries would be paid before April 25, reports our local correspondent quoting Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, inspector (investigation) of Narayanganj Industrial Police-4.