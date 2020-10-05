River encroachment and pollution: stop playing blind man’s buff in the name of eviction

Eviction campaigns were carried out from time to time to stop the encroachment of rivers, but this stopped during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Illegal occupiers are taking advantage of this opportunity to occupy the rivers. These encroachments could not be stopped by government’s directives, the recommendation of the National River Protection Commission or the directives of the High Court.

Prothom Alo published a disturbing report on 27 September about the country’s rivers. Illegal occupation of rivers, canals and natural reservoirs is going on all over the country. However, the occupation of the rivers around Dhaka has become terrible. Pollution is going on in parallel with the occupation of Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakshya and Balu rivers. Industrial and sewage waste are also dumped in these rivers.