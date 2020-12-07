Relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char: Int’l community can be taken into confidence

As the first initiative of relocating Rohingyas to Bhashan Char has visibly been successful, this would be easier for the government to take the international community into confidence. Simultaneously the government should take necessary steps to remove the scarcity of livelihood and medicare facilities in Bhashan Char, which has been discussed widely. In this regard, the government can seek assistance from the international community, and the problems can be solved with the assistance from them.

The number of Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf camps, is about 1.1 million. Some 100,000 Rohingyas can be relocated to Bhashan Char from there. The government has to ensure that the Rohingyas are not forcefully transferred in the days to come. The facilities in Bhashan Char are higher than that of camps in Cox’s Bazar. Despite that, many of the Rohingyas may not leave camps for various reasons. Under such circumstances, the government has to launch campaigns about the facilities in Bhashan Char so that they will want to willingly go there.