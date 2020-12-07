Relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char: Int’l community can be taken into confidence

This is internationally acknowledged that Bangladesh is in no way liable for the Rohingya crisis. Bangladesh has drawn the attention of the international community by its humanity in sheltering Rohingyas who were displaced in the face of torture and repression in Myanmar. The issue of providing shelter to Rohingyas is temporary and the target of Bangladesh is to send them back soon and with necessary security in Myanmar. But the reality is that there is no success in the initiative, and the situation indicates it will take time. So Bangladesh has to take some steps as part of management and relocation of a portion of Rohingyas is a part of that initiative.
As the first initiative of relocating Rohingyas to Bhashan Char has visibly been successful, this would be easier for the government to take the international community into confidence. Simultaneously the government should take necessary steps to remove the scarcity of livelihood and medicare facilities in Bhashan Char, which has been discussed widely. In this regard, the government can seek assistance from the international community, and the problems can be solved with the assistance from them.
The number of Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf camps, is about 1.1 million. Some 100,000 Rohingyas can be relocated to Bhashan Char from there. The government has to ensure that the Rohingyas are not forcefully transferred in the days to come. The facilities in Bhashan Char are higher than that of camps in Cox’s Bazar. Despite that, many of the Rohingyas may not leave camps for various reasons. Under such circumstances, the government has to launch campaigns about the facilities in Bhashan Char so that they will want to willingly go there.
We have to admit that the situation of Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf will not change due to relocation of only 100,000 Rohingyas out of 1.1 million. Due to these makeshift camps, the environment is being harmed, the law and order is deteriorating and the Rohingyas are locking horns with the locals.
The only solution of the crisis is to send Rohingyas back to Myanmar. But unfortunately such initiative is not working. This is clear that the Myanmar government has killed Rohingyas, attacked they brutally, raped women and torched their homes as part of ethnic cleansing purposefully. They did not do it with any intention keeping of taking back Rohingyas. Only the international community can put pressure on Myanmar to take back its nationals. That can be possible to achieve through various and effective diplomatic activities.