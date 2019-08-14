Rawhide price fall caused by traders: Minister

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi has said that a section of rawhide traders are behind the fall of its price.

He was speaking to the media at his residence in Shalbon, Rangpur Wednesday.

Price of rawhide after Eid-ul-Azha gave rise to widespread discussions. Many in the sector said, the price hit a record low while many other threw away the rawhide for poor price.

“Whenever I take a good initiative over rawhide, the initiative is obstructed,” the minister said.

The price of rawhide was fixed before the Eid after a discussion with the tannery owners and traders but this has not been reflected in actuality, the minister regreted.

“This is not acceptable that the price is so low,” he said adding that the government has already decided to export rawhide.

The industry must not be allowed to be destroyed, the minister observed.