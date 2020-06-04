Rana Plaza owner Khalek dies of coronavirus

The owner of Rana Plaza, the illegally constructed building that collapsed in the worst-ever tragedy in the country’s readymade garment industry, has died of coronavirus in Savar, Dhaka on early Thursday.

Abdul Khalek who was named in several cases over the incident had been out on bail for a long.

On Sunday, he was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital following respiratory complications, but was denied treatment there as he was yet to be tested for coronavirus, said Rowshan Ara, daughter of Khalek.