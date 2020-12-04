Rajshahi elect to bowl against Dhaka

Minister Group Rajshahi won the toss and elected to bowl against Beximco Dhaka in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Both the sides go unchanged from their previous matches. Dhaka won comfortably by seven wickets against Fortune Barishal in their last game while Rajshahi suffered an agonising one-run defeat against table toppers Gazi Group Chattogram.

This is a repetition of the opening fixture of the five-team tournament in which Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Rajshahi got the better of Mushfiqur Rahim’s Dhaka. Courtesy of an all-round performance from Mahedi Hasan — who hit a fifty and then defended nine runs off the final over — Rajshahi sealed a two-wicket victory against Dhaka in that game.