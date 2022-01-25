Quarter with vested interest spreading propaganda against law enforcers: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen tonight said vested quarters both from home and abroad are spreading propaganda against the members of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

“As painful as it is for you, it does not go with the image of Bangladesh either,” he said while speaking to senior police officials at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium on the second day of Police Week 2022.

This is the first time a view exchange meeting between Bangladesh Police and Foreign Ministry was held during Police Week sessions, said a Police Headquarters press release.

Momen said police have opportunities to do more to curb illegal immigration.

He stressed the coordination between the police’s Expatriates Help Cell and the foreign ministry to work together for the wellbeing of expatriate workers.

The foreign secretary emphasised gathering intelligence beforehand to combat cybercrimes.

The senior secretary praised the police department’s role in the United Nations peacekeeping mission and service of National Helpline 999, Victim Support Centre and One Stop Police Clearance Centre, the press release added.

“Bangladesh is facing domestic and international conspiracies which have to be resisted unitedly,” said Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed at the programme

Police officials in the meeting highlighted their demand of appointing police members as liaison officers in Bangladesh embassies abroad to provide legal assistance to expatriate Bangladeshis.