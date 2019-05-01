Quader to return home in 2 weeks

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, who is now undergoing treatment in Singapore, will return home after two weeks.

“If there is no problem in his (Quader’s) health, then he will return home after two weeks,” Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Bridges Division Sheikh Walid Faiz told BSS Wednesday.

He said specialized physicians in Singapore advised Quader for taking rest enough.

However, before leaving for London Wednesday morning, prime minister Sheikh Hasina talked to Obaidul Quader and inquired about his physical condition. During the conversation, Quader informed the prime minister of his present state of heath, the PRO quoted as saying.

Earlier, Quader admitted to the Bangladesh Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on 3 March, following breathing complications. Later, he was flown to Singapore on 4 March and admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital.