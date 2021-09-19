Quader denounces BNP’s protests against PM’s visit in New York

Terming BNP’s protest as a deep-rooted conspiracy, Quader also said that the prime minister did not go on a visit abroad in the last 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The PM decided to attend the important 76th UN General Assembly in person considering national interest, he said.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not want to miss the opportunity to speak on behalf of the people of Bangladesh in the UN forum on various issues including Coronavirus, climate change, and the Rohingya crisis,” said Quader.