Quader denounces BNP’s protests against PM’s visit in New York

Prothom Alo English Desk
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader
Denouncing BNP’s street protest against prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New York to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday accused BNP of damaging the country’s image abroad, reports UNB.

He said, “BNP is not only creating chaos in the country, it is also conspiring to tarnish the nation’s image abroad.” The Awami league leader made this remark at a briefing from his official residence Sunday morning referring to BNP’s demonstration ahead of PM’s arrival in New York.

Terming BNP’s protest as a deep-rooted conspiracy, Quader also said that the prime minister did not go on a visit abroad in the last 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM decided to attend the important 76th UN General Assembly in person considering national interest, he said.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not want to miss the opportunity to speak on behalf of the people of Bangladesh in the UN forum on various issues including Coronavirus, climate change, and the Rohingya crisis,” said Quader.

