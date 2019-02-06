Quader: BNP’s Fakhrul might take oath as an MP

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader Dhaka Tribune

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir may take oath as a member of parliament to respect the wishes of his constituents.

The Awami League leader made the statement at a press briefing at the party president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area around noon on Tuesday.

“I feel the BNP secretary general will take oath as an MP after not being able to take pressure from the people (in his constituency) who had voted for him in the 11th general election. The BNP, too, may change its stance and join the parliament,” Quader said.

Jatiya Oikya Front boycotted the oath-taking ceremony alleging vote rigging, while Gono Forum leader Sultan Mansur decided to take the oath.

Rejecting BNP’s allegation that the Awami League bribed Jatiya Oikya Front candidates, Quader said: “We could not give money to party candidates. How could we have bribed Jaitya Oikya Front candidates?”

He also claimed that bribing is unnecessary for Awami League as they won the election with a huge margin.

Quader, also minister for road, transport, and bridges, said that though BNP leaders are claiming not to participate in the upcoming upazila parishad (UP) elections, they are preparing for the polls secretly.

Quader also warned that the ruling party will take strict measures if they find any irregularities in selecting candidates for the UP elections.

Meanwhile, Awami League started selling nomination papers to aspirants vying for the position of upazila vice chairman and reserved vice chairman from Tuesday morning. Nomination papers for chairman candidates were being distributed from Monday.

Quader also said only popular leaders will get the party’s nomination.

“Leaders, who were tortured during the BNP-Jamaat regime and have been in the party’s service for a long time will get party nominations,” he added.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.