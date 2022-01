The troubled e-commerce company Qcoom today refunded Tk 40.24 lakh to 20 consumers, which was stuck up in the payment gateway Foster Corporation.

Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh started the disbursement of the money from the secretariat in Dhaka.

The Qcoom will refund Tk 59.05 crore to 6,721 consumers gradually.

The other consumers will also be refunded soon, said Ghosh after the start of the refunding of the money.