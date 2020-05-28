Thursday, May 28, 2020

Public transports to resume on limited scale from May 31

The Business Standard   28 May 2020

People can also move from one district to another while maintaining proper health hygiene

File Photo: Saikat Bhadra

Public transports will resume on a limited scale from May 31, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told The Business Standard on Wednesday night.

“People can also move from one district to another while maintaining proper health hygiene,” the minister further said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state minister said that the ongoing general holidays will not see another extension after May 30. He also said that public transportation will remain suspended.

But the government now decided to resume public transportation on a limited scale.

On March 26, Bangladesh shut down all public transports amid the fears of novel coronavirus spread in the country. The shut down was extended several times after that.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh confirmed 22 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,541 new cases.

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 544 and total infections stood at 38,292.

