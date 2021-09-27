Public health threatened: ‘Toxic river water enters groundwater’

Major cities and industrial zones across the country have been set up on the banks of rivers to avail access to drinking water.

Once a lifeline of cities, the rivers have now turned toxic due to continual dumping of waste. On top of that, toxic water now enters groundwater, penetrating through the riverbed.

A major portion of our drinking and irrigation water comes from groundwater. As a result, poison is now entering the human body through food intake and causing deadly diseases.

People concerned said once toxic water flows into the groundwater, it is very difficult to purify. The government should take measure immediately and on priority basis to free the rivers from contamination.