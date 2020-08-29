Previous public transport fares from 1 Sept: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that the government has decided to return to the previous rates of public transport fares from 1 September next, reports UNB.

The minister said this while exchanging views with the officials of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) on Saturday morning virtually from his official residence.

Obaidul Quader said all concerned, including passengers, drivers, supervisors and ticket sellers of public transports must wear masks.

Carrying extra passengers against the number of seats would not be allowed, he said.

The minister called upon the owners and workers to run vehicles following the health guidelines.