Previous public transport fares from 1 Sept: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that the government has decided to return to the previous rates of public transport fares from 1 September next, reports UNB.
The minister said this while exchanging views with the officials of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) on Saturday morning virtually from his official residence.
Obaidul Quader said all concerned, including passengers, drivers, supervisors and ticket sellers of public transports must wear masks.
Carrying extra passengers against the number of seats would not be allowed, he said.
The minister called upon the owners and workers to run vehicles following the health guidelines.
Besides, the passengers should remain careful about their safety, including wearing masks.
Quader said a notification will be issued in this regard.
He directed the BRTA to take immediate action against vehicles for violation of the law.
The minister urged the agencies concerned, including the highway police and district police to strictly follow the order.
Earlier on 31 May, the government reset the fares of long-haul buses and minibuses across the country, hiking those by 60 per cent in order to compensate the owners for carrying 50 per cent less passengers to contain the transmission of coronavirus.