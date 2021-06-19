Premier League at four venues without spectators

The second phase of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top-tier league of professional football in the country, will resume from June 25 at four different venues but will be held without spectators, decided an emergency meeting of the league committee at the Bangladesh Football Federation House today.

According to the meeting chaired by BFF’s senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, the matches will be held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Birshreshtha Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla.

The meeting decided that all the matches will be held by maintaining Covid-19 protocols without spectators. The meeting also promised that all players and officials of the 13 participating clubs will undergo Covid tests before resumption of the league.

The league was suspended after May 11 due to Eid ul Fitr and the national team’s international engagement following four rounds of matches of the second phase.