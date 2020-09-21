Postdoctoral Fellowship in South Asian Studies at the University of Toronto

21 September 2020

The Centre for South Asian Civilizations at the University of Toronto invites applications for a postdoctoral fellow in South Asian Studies. The appointment will begin February 1, 2021. The post is for a period of 3 years.

Candidates working in any field of South Asian Studies are encouraged to apply. The successful applicant will have demonstrated expertise in one or more research languages and be able to work with primary source archives.

The Centre for South Asian Civilizations is located at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus. The University of Toronto is home to a dynamic group of South Asia faculty and is dedicated to interdisciplinary and critical engagement with the languages, cultures, religions, and histories of South Asia. While the primary responsibility of the postdoctoral fellow is research, the fellow will also be involved in Centre for South Asian Civilizations programming and will help foster intellectual community at the University of Toronto Mississauga. The position also includes the teaching of one 12-week course per academic year. The salary will be $44,000, which includes the teaching stipend.

Applicants must have successfully defended their doctoral theses by the commencement of the post, and no earlier than 2016. Applicants cannot hold a tenure-track or continuing faculty position at a college or university. Applicants may be citizens of any country, and graduates from any university. Successful international applicants must meet all Canadian immigration requirements.

The application deadline is November 1, 2020. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed via Zoom. Decisions will be made by January 2021.

For general inquiries, please contact csac@utoronto.ca.

All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply by sending their dossier (consisting of cover letter, CV, writing sample, 1-page research statement, and 1-page statement on teaching and community engagement at a public university) with a specification in the subject line of ‘South Asian Studies Post Doc’ to csac@utoronto.ca. Arrangements should also be made for two letters of reference to be submitted separately to this email address.

The University of Toronto is strongly committed to diversity within its community and especially welcomes applications from visible minority group members, women, Aboriginal persons, persons with disabilities, members of sexual minority groups, and others who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas.