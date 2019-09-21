Political violence killed 32 in Jan-Aug: ASK

Some 32 people were killed and 1,709 injured in 144 incidents of political violence in the first eight months of current calendar year, according to a local independent rights body.

Out of the incidents, infighting among the ruling party activists killed six and injured 569 people in 37 incidents, according to the data of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

Apart from this, clashes among the activists of Jubo League killed one and injured 27 in four incidents. Violence in Upzilla Parishad Election killed 18 people and injured 928, it added.

Four people were killed in the violence during the national parliamentary election, while 47 were injured in the assault following the election, the ASK report showed.

Some 67 people were killed and 7,287 injured in 701 incidents in 2018, the ASK data added.

sajibur@gmail.com