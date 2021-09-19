PM leaves Finland en route to New York to attend the UNGA

Ambassador of Bangladesh in Finland Md Nazmul Islam saw her off her at the airport. The flight is scheduled to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York at 6:00 pm (local time).
It is her first foreign trip since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
She is going to join the UNGA for the 18th time as the head of government of Bangladesh and will address the UNGA general debate on 24 September.
Besides, Sheikh Hasina will attend the opening session of the UNGA general debate on 21 September and other sideline events in the UN headquarters (UNHQ) on 20-24 September.
She will also have talks with a number of leaders during her stay in New York. The PM is expected to return home on 1 October.
She will stay at the Hotel Lotte Palace during her stay in New York from 19 to 25 September.
On Monday, the PM will attend a closed-door meeting for a small group of HOSs/HOGs on climate change at the UNHQ at 9:00 am.
She also will plant a tree and dedicate a bench at the UN garden at 11:30am in honour of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary, and lay a floral wreath at the Peace Memorial at the North Lawn of UNHQ at 11:50am.
On Monday, Sheikh Hasina will sit in two separate bilateral meetings with EU Council president Charles Michel at 12:30 pm (local time) and with Barbados prime minister Mia Amor Mottley at 2:45 pm at her place of residence.
Besides, she will join a virtual event of Sustainable Development Solution Network at 4:00 pm.