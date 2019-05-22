PM Hasina vows to continue drives against terrorism, graft

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina hosts an iftar for professionals and civil society members at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital on Tuesday. Photo: BSS

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the drives against terrorism, militancy, corruption and drug will continue, reiterating her government’s firm stance against these social menaces as she hosted an iftar for professionals and civil society figures.“Though terrorism and militancy are now a worldwide problem, we were successful in containing the twin demons . . . but our efforts to stamp out these social vices will go on,” she said while hosting the iftar mahfil at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

The premier said that the development of the country is not possible without ensuring peace and therefore “our aim is to build Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous and peaceful country in South Asia”.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is making strides to keep up the trend of uplift by maintaining peace and discipline.

She thanked the law enforcement agencies for their relentless efforts to maintain law and order in the country.

Pointing out Bangladesh’s graduation to a developing country, the premier urged all to work in unison to establish the country as developed and prosperous one by maintaining the trend of uplift.

“We got honour through the victory of the liberation war in 1971. But that honour was tainted after the assassination of the Father of the Nation in 1975,” she said.

The premier said Bangabandhu had initiated the trend of development in the country. “So all will have to work unitedly to restore the lost glory of the country by putting Bangladesh in a dignified position on the world stage,” she added.

The prime minister said her government wants that all people get a beautiful, developed and healthy life. “We’re working relentlessly to attain the goal,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that it was her all time efforts to reach the fruits of independence to every house and free the country from hunger and poverty as well as oppression and deprivation.

“We want to build the country imbued with the spirit of the liberation war,” she said.

The prime minister thanked the people of the country for keeping their trust and confidence in her and gave chance again to serve them.

“We hope that people of the county will continue their trust and confidence in me to materialise the Father of the Nation’s dream of establishing hunger-and-poverty-free Sonar Bangla.”

Those who attended the iftar party included vice-chancellors and teachers of different public and private universities, editors and journalists of different newspapers, news agencies and electronic media, physicians, engineers, diploma engineers, lawyers, businessmen, intellectuals, litterateurs, poets, writers, singers and sports personalities.

Before the iftar, a special munajat (prayer) was offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque Jilani conducted the munajat.

Prayers were also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the 15 August carnage and the martyrs of the Liberation War as well as long life and good health of the prime minister.

National professor Rafiqul Islam, Dhaka University vice-chancellor M Akhtaruzzaman, attorney general Mahbubey Alam, Janakantha advisory editor Toab Khan, justice Mezbahuddin, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former adviser to the prime minister professor Syed Modasser Ali, engineer Shameemuzzaman Basunia, agriculturalist Mirza Abdul Jalil, Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Salahuddin, FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim were present on the dais along with the prime minister.

Leaders of different professional bodies including Peshajibi Samannaya Parishad, Bangladesh Medical Association, Krishibid Institution -Bangladesh, Institution of Engineers-Bangladesh, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Orthoniti Parishad, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Awami Bangabanadhu Ainjibi Parishad, Muktijuddha Jadughar, ICT Forum, the FBCCI, BGMEA and the Sectors Commanders’ Forum were also present at the iftar.

Source: Prothom Alo.