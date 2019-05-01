PM flies to London on official visit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina left here for London on Wednesday on an official visit to the United Kingdom, reports UNB.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for the British capital of London at 9:15am.

The flight is scheduled to reach Heathrow International Airport in London at 3:55pm (local time). Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Sayeeda Muna Tasneem will receive the prime minister at the airport. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, PM’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman and state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam are, among others, accompanying the prime minister.