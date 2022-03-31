PM enjoys concert while public struggle to buy food: BNP

BNP today slammed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for joining a gala concert that was organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spending crores of taka, while they claimed that common people are struggling to cope with skyrocketing prices of daily essentials.

“Such a situation has been created that people are lining up behind trucks carrying the goods of TCB as they can’t afford to buy rice, pulses, oil and salt due to exorbitant prices. At the same time, our prime minister was listening to music in a concert and recording a video herself, bringing a famous singer from India,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Besides, the BNP leader said bureaucrats along with their family members are visiting Canada on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ s special flight on Dhaka-Toronto route spending a huge amount of public money. “This is now the condition of the country.”

Fakhrul made the remarks at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital today.

Yesterday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board hosted a concert, titled “Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100” at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Oscar-winning Indian musical sensation AR Rahman performed at the concert where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in attendance.

Fakhrul said the government has been extensively campaigning about providing one crore people with special cards so that they can buy daily essential commodities at a fair price.

“The person who was given a card in my area Thakurgaon is the president of the Mohila League who owns a two-story building. The poor and destitute in her area didn’t get the card.”