PK Halder shares ill-gotten wealth in shady deals

The BFIU report said that though ILFSL could not pay its depositors’ money since 2019, on 8 July that year it increased its loan ceiling to Tk 230 million (Tk 23 crore). It is clear from the BFIU report just how hugely Shahid Reza benefitted after ILFSL was taken over by PK Halder.

The directors of three banks benefitted very little from the amount of loans that were looted by the company. PK Halder was the actual beneficiary. He established innumerable companies in the country in his own name and under other names. And then he fled.

PK Halder’s corruption

According to the BFIU report, from ILFSL’s looted money, Tk 4.46 billion (Tk 446 crore) was deposited in the account of Reliance Finance, Tk 2.22 billion (Tk 222 crore) in the account of PK Halder and the Dhanmondi branch of Bank Asia where he had interests involved, Tk 1.20 billion (Tk 120 crore) in the Karwan Bazar branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank, Tk 1.84 billion (Tk 184 crore) in the Dilkusha branch of First Securities Islami Bank, and Tk 740 million (Tk 74 crore) in JK Trade International’s account with the Station Road branch of One Bank. Another Tk 1.04 billion (Tk 104 crore) went to AKM Shahid Reza’s company.

While the ownership and share of the loans were in various persons’ names, the actual owner was PK Halder. His strategy was to remain behind the scenes. He created many companies in names resembling his own, but these companies were just facades.

The two companies where PK Halder was MD, were both owned by the Chattogram-based S Alam Group. On 18 July, former MD of Commerce Bank owned by the same group, Abdul Khaleq Khan, took over as ILFSL MD.

Abdul Khaleq Khan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “The new chairman appointed me. The chairman is looking into the big loans. Inquiries are on about the assets of those who had taken the loans. Efforts are on to recover the money.”

The other three companies taken over by PK Halder are People’s Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Ltd, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC). These three financial institutions are also unable to repay their clients’ money.

Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, Khandokar Ibrahim Khaled, told Prothom Alo, “When I took over responsibility, I found out that PK Halder had made off with the entire amount of the money and that there were many beneficiaries too involved in the scam. Their assets should be frozen so that they cannot transfer their assets. They destroyed the entire institution. This will set precedence for others.”

* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English online edition by Ayesha Kabir