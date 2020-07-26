Petition filed to show photojournalist Kajol arrested

Detectives have submitted a petition before a Dhaka court to show photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol arrested in a case filed with Kamrangirchar Police Station under the Digital Security Act.

Mohammad Rassel Mollah, a sub-inspector of Detective Branch of police and also investigation officer of the case, submitted the petition on July 22 to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court to show him arrested in the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah will hear the petition through videoconferencing tomorrow; a virtual link has been sent to the jail authority of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, custodian of the accused.

On March 11, Sumaiya Chowdhury Banna, member of Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League’s Central Committee, filed the case against Kajol under the DSA.

On June 23, Kajol was shown arrested in a case filed against him with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station. The case was filed by ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1 Saifuzzaman Shikhor.

On June 28, Kajol was placed on a two-day remand in another case filed on March 10 with Hazaribagh Police Station by Usmin Ara Beli, a member of Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League’s Central Committee.

Fifty-three days into his disappearance, Kajol was found by Border Guard Bangladesh in Benapole on May 3.

He was then arrested initially on charges of trespassing, but was granted bail by a Jashore court.

However, that same evening he was shown held under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after police informed the court that three more cases against Kajol were now pending with different police stations in the capital.

The court then sent him to JashoreJail.