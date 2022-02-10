‘People will vote for AL as it transformed Bangladesh’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the people of the country would vote for the Awami League (AL) in the next general election as it has changed the country and transformed it into a developing nation.

“We hope that the people will vote for us in the next general election as we have changed the country,” she said.

She was speaking at the meeting of AL presidium members at her official Gono Bhaban residence in Dhaka this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the AL, said that her party believes in democracy and it has belief in the people.

The prime minister said that Bangladesh has become a developing nation due to the relentless efforts of her government.

“The living standard of the people has been elevated as we are in power. We are reaching every facility to the people’s doorsteps by taking community clinics, My House-My Firm and Ashrayan projects,” she said.

She reiterated her commitment that no one in Bangladesh would remain homeless, mentioning that cent percent people of the country have been brought under electricity coverage.

The prime minister said that they have made Bangladesh’s economy stable by giving various stimulus packages during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bangladesh’s GDP growth rate now stands at 6.94 percent and its per capita income is 2,519 US dollars, despite the global economy being stuck due to the Covid-19,” she continued.