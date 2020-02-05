People expressed their ‘no-confidence’ in govt, EC: Kamal

Jatiya Oikya Front convener and Gano Forum president Kamal Hossain (L). Photo: UNB

Jatiya Oikya Front convener Kamal Hossain on Tuesday said the two mayors-elect of Dhaka south and north city corporations are not elected by majority voters.

He also stated that the low presence of voters in the recently held elections to DSCC and DNCC an ‘ominous sign’ for the nation.

Talking to newsmen after a steering committee meeting of the alliance at his Motijheel chamber in the capital, the veteran politician also alleged that the government has destroyed the entire election process with its “irresponsible and anti-constitutional acts”.“They (two mayors-elect) can’t be called mayors elected with majority people’s votes,” he said in reply to a question of a newsman.

In a written statement, Kamal, also the president of Gano Forum said the country’s people, including the young generation have expressed their ‘no-confidence’ in the government, the election commission and the election process in the recently-held Dhaka city polls.

“The mayors-elect got the verdict of only 5-7 per cent people. The remaining are fake votes cast through EVMs,” he remarked.

The Oikya Front chief also said democracy, the rule of law and electoral system in the country have been destroyed by the Awami League government, which wants voters not to go to polling stations. “They intimidate the voters.”

He said people did not go to polling stations as they think this government would not be changed with their votes. “It’s an ominous sign both for the country and the nation.”

Awami League’s candidates Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam were elected mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations respectively in the elections held on 1 February.

Kamal also said people are losing interest in voting as an awful situation has been created in the country due to the government’s unconstitutional acts. “The country can’t be run this way. We must bring a change together with people.”

He said the people of Bangladesh never accepted autocracy and they will not do it now either as they are very conscious.

Replying to a question about the inaction of Jatiya Oikya Front leaders, he said they do politics depending on people who are the sources of power. “We’ll do whatever necessary to mobilise people (to take to the streets). We’ll of course hold rallies, meetings and take out processions, if necessary, to bring a change together with people.”

The Oikya Front chief also said the country’s people achieved their targets and brought positive changes in the past with united efforts. “There’ll be no exception this time as well.”

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rob, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gano Forum executive president Subrata Chowdhury, presidium member Mohsen Rashid and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury were, among others, present at the meeting.