Peace ‘remains elusive’ in Chittagong Hill Tracts after 23 yrs of peace accord

The signing of a peace deal between PCJSS and then Awami League government in 1997 did not mean anything only for the Chittagong region. It was, in fact, more than that.

Twenty-three years have elapsed since the signing of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord, but some conditions of the historic treaty still remain unfulfilled due to “non-cooperation from some armed groups.”

Locals and officials say these groups are trying to destabilise peace in the three hill districts again.

The main objective of the historic treaty was to establish peach in the hilly region and ensure the country’s progress.

But, they said, peace has not fully returned in the region over the last two decades as the armed groups remained engaged in various terrorist activities, including murder, kidnapping and extortion.