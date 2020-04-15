Pandemic & politics in colonial Bengal: Lessons from history

The disease, as stated by The British Medical Journal published on 10 February 1900, ‘first spread in Bengal through a ‘dom’ [lowly cleaner] who assisted in the autopsy of a plague victim.’ When the very first case was reported in Kolkata seeding the possible epidemic, the physicians of the local government put pressure on the British rulers to form a medical board. The colonial rulers finally formed the board, but it was just an eyewash. They did not want to compromise their political peace in that time as the board immediately rejected first case of plague. Several more cases were also reported later in October of the year. The British board then again denied the reports.

Quoting Municipal Medical File published in March 1897, Srilata Chatterjee in his article Plague and Politics in Bengal 1896 to 1898, said, “The Health Office of the Corporation had also reported suspected cases of plague in the city and its suburbs in October 1896. These reports created a stir in Kolkata. While the medical board vehemently denied these reports, Dr Simpson the Health Officer strongly suggested the existence of plague in a benign stage in Kolkata in October 1896 or even prior to that. He accused that ‘the medical Board, owning to its composition probably shows a tendency in its letter to be swayed by minor considerations rather than by the most important viz. the protection of the Calcutta and the province from the plague.”

The British corporations did not pay any heed to suggestions from Simpson either. Instead they had in their minds only businesses and money. Fearing a global embargo, they deferred every action they later rushed in when plague went out of control. The rulers even did not want to refer the early Kolkata case in any public documents. So, history now only recites the year 1898 for the outbreak.

Secondly, big mistake the colonial monsters made was curtailing press freedom. The panic stricken British policy makers went tough on press and adopted hawkish measures. RC Dutt in his book tiled The Economic History of India in the Victorian Age: From the Accession of Queen Victoria in 1837 to the Commencement of the Twentieth Century, II (Great Britain, 1902) noted that, they rather espoused ‘rigorous persecution against press, severe sentences and the imprisonment of editors without trial.’