Over 90.93 lakh cattle sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha: ministry

Out of 1.19 crore animals prepared for the Eid-ul-Azha, 90,93,242 cattle were sacrificed across the country this year, according to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Selling of sacrificial animals through online platforms rose about 4.5 times this year compared to the last year.

About 3,87,579 cattle were sold online at around Tk 2,735.11 crore. Last year, only 86,874 cattles were sold online.

The ministry will work to boost online selling activities of sacrificial animals next year, reads a press release.

In Dhaka, about 22.39 lakh animals, including 9,73,833 cows and buffalos and 12,65,000 goats and sheep were sacrificed.

About 18.99 lakh cattle were sacrificed in Chattogram, 18.33 lakh in Rajshahi, 8.57 lakh in Khulna, 4.61 lakh in Barishal, 4.08 lakh in Sylhet, 10.44 lakh in Rangpur and 3.47 lakh in Mymensingh.

Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim thanked all who were involved in the whole process, including farmers and traders, for their sincere performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.