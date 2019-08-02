Outbreak in Bangladesh behind rise in dengue cases in West Bengal: Mamata

The rise in the cases of dengue fever in West Bengal in the border regions is a result of the widespread outbreak of the disease in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.

“The dengue situation in Bangladesh is very alarming. As Bangladesh is our neighbour, if something happens there, the effects also crosses the border,” she said at a programme in Jadavpur yesterday.

“There are some things that can’t be barred. Mosquitoes from there can cross over to here, while mosquitoes from this side can also go there,” she said, adding that they have to be careful about the issue.

According to the information from the state government health office, around 700 people infected with dengue have been admitted at various government and private hospitals till Thursday morning, our Kolkata correspondent reports.

Some local media published reports of deaths caused by dengue fever in the state, although there is no official report in this regard yet.