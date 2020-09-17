Onion export ban an Indian plot: Zafrullah

Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on Thursday said India should be given a strong message as it is “trying to disturb Bangladesh’s economy”, reports UNB.

“India’s focus is on how to devastate the economy of Bangladesh. That’s why they’re now conspiring. They suddenly stopped onion export flouting the international rules as part of this plot,” he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, Zafrullah said, “India’s current attitude towards Bangladesh can’t continue. India needs to be given a final message. We must be vocal against it. Let’s all unite and put up resistance against India.”

He also suggested that the government stop transit facilities to India to give it a “lesson for its hegemonic attitude. We must raise our voices collectively against India.”