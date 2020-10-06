One held on charge of raping a boy in Natore

Police today arrested an eighteen-year-old on charge of raping a boy in Natore’s Lalpur upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station Selim Reza said they arrested the youth this morning but others are on the run and police are searching for them.

The victim’s father lodged a case with Lalpur Police Station this morning.

“On September 27, my son went to play with his friends on the banks of Padma river,” the boy’s father told our Natore correspondent.

This is when four youths aged between 18 and 19 forced the boy on a boat tied to the shores of the river and took turns raping the him, the father alleged.

The perpetrators also filmed the incident and threatened to kill the child before leaving the scene.

The child informed his father about the incident that very evening. The child was admitted to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex on Friday (October 2).

Dr Abdur Razzak, a resident doctor of the Upazila Health Complex, has confirmed the child was sexually assaulted.

Altaf Hossain, UP member of Bilmaria Union Parishad confirmed the incident and said, “He has seen the video of the rape himself.”