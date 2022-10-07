One arrested in Digital Security case in Cumilla

Police today (October 7, 2022) arrested a man in connection with a case filed under Digital Security Act for posting a provocative video on Facebook after editing a video of Durga Puja in Cumilla.

The arrestee was identified as Saikul Islam, son of Abul Kalam Azad, hailing from Rajapur Uttarpara in Burichang upazila, our Cumilla correspondent reports quoting Rajesh Barua, officer-in-charge (OC) of Cumilla District Detective Police (DB).

Local Kamal Chandra Mitra filed a written complaint to Burichang Police Station against three people – Saikul Islam, Rakibul Islam, and Sanjida Akhter, under the Digital Security Act.

In the complaint, the complainant said on day of Bijoya Dashami, he made a video of the dance scene of the puja pandal on his mobile phone and uploaded it on the story of the Facebook ID in the name of his organisation “Nandita Jewellers”.

The next day, he found that his video was edited and uploaded to a Facebook ID named “Sujon” with a provocative status by adding an Islamic ghazal to it, the complaint read.

He immediately reported the matter to Burichang Police Station.

Later, the district DB police investigated the complaint and found the incident to be true.

On the same day, a special team of DB, with the help of Burichang Police Station, arrested Saikul, the owner of a Facebook ID named “Sujan”.

During the primary interrogation, Saikul confessed to the crime, the DB officer said.

He also said that he sent the video to his nephew Rakibul Islam, an expatriate from Dubai, on messenger.

Police have filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Saikul, Rakibul Islam, and Sanjida Akhter, and Saikul was shown arrested in the case, the DB officer said.