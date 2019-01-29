Oikya Front remains united: Gano Forum

Kamal Hossain-led Gano Forum in a statement on Monday said Jatiya Oikya Front’s unity is still intact and strong, reports UNB.

Gano Forum general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu said, “The Jatiya Oikya Front was formed to realise people’s voting rights through ensuring a free, fair, acceptable and participatory election. The unity of the Jatiya Oikya Front is very strong and unscathed.”

The statement was issued following media reports that Gano Forum’s two MPs-elect are going to join the 11th parliament.

Montu said some media outlets ran ‘untrue and baseless’ reports about joining parliament by any MP-elect of the Jatiya Oikya Front. “Gano Forum hasn’t taken any decision to join parliament. Jatiya Oikya Front is firm on its decision not to take oath by any MP of it,” he added.

Earlier, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said BNP and Oikya Front’s all partners are united.

He also said the Oikya Front senior leaders will take decisions on any important issue sitting together. “I don’t have any information whether any Oikya Front MP is going to take oath.”

Oikya Front was formed on 13 November comprising BNP, Gano Forum, JSD (Rab) and Nagorik Oikya. Later, Abdul Kader Siddique-led Krishak Sramik Janata League also joined the alliance.

Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, formed the government for the third consecutive term following its landslide victory in the 30 December election.

Turning down the election results bringing the allegation of ‘massive vote robbery’, Oikya Front demanded a fresh election.

Eight MPs of the alliance who came out victorious in the election have not taken oath yet.