Nurul Islam made Hefazat’s acting secretary general

Nurul Islam, principal of a madrasa in Dhaka’s Khilgaon, was nayeb-e-amir of the organisation.
Also, the religious organisation increased the size of its central committee to 201-men from 151 but no followers of Hefazat’s founding chief Shah Ahmad Shafi’s son Anas Madani have been included in the committee.
He said the decisions were taken at a special meeting attended by Hefazat’s amir Junaid Babunagari and chief advisor Shah Muhibullah Babunagari.
Meanwhile, Junaid Al Habib and Mamunul Haque have been made president and secretary of the organisation’s Dhaka metropolitan unit while Tajul Islam and Lukman Hakim chief and secretary of Chattogram metropolitan unit.