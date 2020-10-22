Nurul Huda has outdone Sadek and Aziz

The question was simple, but the answers revealed a rather shocking picture of recent by-elections. The question posted online by Prothom Alo on 17 October was, ‘Do you agree with the CEC that the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections were free and fair?’ In reply, 91 per cent of the respondents said ‘No’. Only 6 per cent agreed with the CEC. And 3 per cent refrained from comment.

This small survey is more than enough to indicate the predicament of elections and votes in the country. And even then, the election commission continues conducting elections, using the excuse of constitutional compulsions. Election experts say there is no scope to use constitutional obligations to hold such farcical elections. After all, the election commission surely knows it can draw voters to the polling centres through credible elections.