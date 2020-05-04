Number of unemployed will rise

Many industries are shutting down in Bangladesh due to coronavirus. The small and medium enterprise sector is also being extensively harmed. Many people will be out of jobs. With a fall in purchasing power, people will spend less even on fundamental necessities such as education and health. This will lower people’s living standards. There will be an overall negative impact on the economy and the GDP growth fall drop too.

During the post-corona period, the use of technology will increase significantly in labour intensive industries and this will also create a dent in employment. The government will have to pay more attention to the small and medium industrial sector rather than the big industries in order to ensure that not too many people become unemployed. And this should not just be in the cities. Initiatives must be taken to help the people stand up again in the villages and small towns. If everyone can be given equal opportunities, the economy too will look up.