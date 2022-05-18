Not like exchanging Christmas cards: Doraiswami says PK Halder’s extradition may take time

Extradition of PK Halder may take time as it involves legal procedures, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said today.

“See, this involves legal procedure. He was arrested on a holiday last week. We will inform Bangladesh based on the information that we have. You need to understand that this is not exchange of Christmas cards,” he said.

Doraiswami made the comment after meeting Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on the preparation of India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission meeting, a foreign ministerial-level meeting to be held in Delhi on May 30.

“I think such cases involve legal procedure. Let it happen that way. We are working with Bangladesh on the matter. The information came from Bangladesh,” he said.

Asked if he talked about PK Halder with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, he responded in the positive.

The Indian diplomat said extradition of criminals is part of a regular cooperation between the two countries. There are various frameworks including legal aid between both the countries to tackle the criminals.

Doraiswami said Bangladesh government provided information to the concerned Indian agency, which then took actions after verifying the information. India will follow the legal procedures in doing what is needful to do in this regard. Bangladesh and India have cooperation to check organised crimes and criminals.