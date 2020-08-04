No stimulus to save the education sector

A demand was made by 19 student and cultural organisations of Jagannath University to provide every student with a monthly supplementary stipend of Tk 1,500 to help them overcome the coronavirus crisis. They reasoned that Jagganath University had no student halls and the students would have to pay house rent or rent for their accommodation at messes. Many of they would earn enough to pay the rent by providing tuition and teaching at coaching centres. But this source of income had halted because of coronavirus. Previously Jagannath College had student halls but those had been taken over by powerful people.

The student organisations said that the students should be provided with this stipend for at least six months. Jagannath University had 16,917 students. So, that would cost the government around Tk 152.25 million (Tk 15 crore 22 lakh 53 thousand) in total. That is really not much to pay for 17,000 students in a country which had a budget of Tk 5,680 billion (Tk 5 lakh 68 thousand crore).

And the problem is not just of Jagannath University alone. Students of other public universities suffer similarly. At the outset of the pandemic in the country, the university authorities shut down the halls in fear of the virus spreading. Many students had no alternative but to go to their homes in various parts of the country.

Recently online classes have begun, but many students are deprived for these facilities. A Dhaka University teacher said that he has 92 students in his class, but only 42 attend online classes. Of the remaining 50, 30 did not have internet facilities where they were. The students said that if they use video calls, they spend about Tk 40 to Tk 50 per class, which they cannot afford.

Educationists recommend that free internet service be provided.