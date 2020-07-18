No new Covid hospital, specialised services likely to be closed

As the number of corona patients marked a sharp fall in hospitals, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has decided not to open any new Covid hospital in the country.

The existing specialised services at the hospitals may also be shut down after the next two weeks.

But people who are coming to hospitals for treatment say they are still suffering from the bed crisis.

Health experts advised the DGHS authorities not to make a hasty decision in this regard.

In comparison with the tests being conducted every day, the infection rate is still over 24 percent, while the infection rate is 19.86 percent against the total tests carried out so far.

Though the detection rate has not yet come down below 20 percent, the Health Directorate has claimed that half of the ICUs and two-thirds of the beds in 28 Covid hospitals remain empty.

Considering the situation, the DGHS is considering not setting up any new Covid hospital. Even, the proposed 1,500-bed Covid Hospital in the capital’s DNCC Market building is not being opened.

Aminul Islam, DGHS’s director (hospital), said they are thiking of not increasing the number of Covid hospitals if the flow of patients continues to decline. “The decision will be taken in this regard next week.”

Health expert Dr Be-nazir Ahmed said many corona-affected people are not coming to receive treatment due to mismanagement in the Covid hospitals. “This is not a good sign.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded 2,709 more cases in the last 24 hours till Saturday, taking the total infections to 202,066.

Besides, the death toll from the deadly virus has reached 2,581 with the deaths of 34 more people during the period.

Of the new deceased, 29 are men and five are women. Among the total dead, 2,040 or 79.04 percent are men and 551 or 20.96 women.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged the authorities concerned to take steps for restoring the patients’ confidence in hospitals by creating a proper healthcare environment during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“A crisis of trust has been created among patients towards hospitals for various reasons. I would like to say you (health authorities) have to restore people’s confidence in hospitals and create a congenial environment so that patients spontaneously come to those,” he said.