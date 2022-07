A Dhaka court yesterday adjourned till August 2 the hearing against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and eight others in Niko graft case.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-9 passed the order, after a petition was filed on behalf of Khaleda, seeking adjournment of the hearing, said Advocate Zainal Abedin Meshbah, one of her lawyers.