N’ganj madrasa principal confesses of raping 6 students

Principal and founder of Darul Huda Women’s Madrasa confessed to raping six students for three years, while grooming the girls with fears of going to hell, teaching fake hadith, and marriage proposals.

On Saturday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mostafizur Rahman alias Jashim, 29, who confessed to raping six girls, and sexually harassing another five girls of his madrasa, said RAB 11 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Alep Uddin in a press briefing on Sunday.

He said: “Following a primary interrogation and investigation, RAB found Mostafizur had been raping, attempting to rape, and sexually harassing a total of 11 students after taking them to his office room at the madrasa.

“Even in Mostafizur’s confessional statement he said that he raped an eight-year-old child of his close relative. He introduced counterfeit hadith to the girls that says marriage is possible without the presence, and permission of guardians, and witnesses.

“Later he ‘divorced’ the girls with another made up hadith, and forced them out of the madrasa by defaming them through various means,” added ASP Alep.

Mostafizur founded the madrasa in 2013, where he lived with his family, and also ran the madrasa.

On July 4, RAB arrested another madrasa principal Maulana Al Amin for raping, and sexually harassing twelve students of Baitul Huda Cadet Madrasa in Fatullah.

On June 27, RAB arrested a teacher Ariful Islam Sarker alias Ashraful, and Principal Zulfikar alias Rafiqul Islam, of Oxford School in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj, for raping at least 20 students of the school.