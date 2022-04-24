New market clashes: BNP leader remanded

A Dhaka court today placed BNP leader Mokbul Hossain on a three-day remand in a case filed over instigating clashes between shopkeepers and Dhaka College students in the capital’s New Market area that left two persons dead and scores others wounded.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid passed the order after Investigation Officer Halder Arpit Thakur, an inspector of New Market Police Station, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Mokbul and other accused named in the FIR along with 600 to 700 unnamed ones, attacked policemen with sharp weapons and prevented them from discharging their duties.

That’s why Mokbul needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incidents and whereabouts of others responsible for committing the offences, the IO added.

Defence, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that their client was implicated in the case as part of a political conspiracy to harass him. So, Mokbul should be granted bail after cancellation of the the remand prayer, defence added.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed Mokbul on remand.

Yesterday Mokbul, former New Market thana BNP president and current member of the party’s Dhaka South unit convening committee, was held from his Dhanmondi home.