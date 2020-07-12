Nepal bans Indian news channels for ‘objectionable’ reports

Nepal’s cable television operators have suspended Indian news channels for “objectionable” reporting on the country’s prime minister as tensions between the neighbours rise over a border dispute, reports AFP.

The countries have been wrangling since India opened a new road to Lipu Lekh pass in May.

The Indian channels went blank late on Thursday, days after a news channel aired a report that said a relationship between China’s Ambassador and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had caused the dispute with India.

“We felt a moral responsibility to block the channels after they aired objectionable content about our country,” Max Digital TV vice chairman Dhurba Sharma told AFP.

Dish Media Network managing director Sudeep Acharya said his company pulled the channels after complaints from viewers.

Nepal minister Yubaraj Khatiwada earlier condemned the broadcast for “character assassination”.

“We request all media, including those of our neighbouring country, to not broadcast news that damages our country’s image,” he told a press briefing.

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane last month suggested Nepal’s tension with India might have been “at the behest of someone else”, hinting at China’s involvement.

India and China have a running dispute along the Line of Actual Control.

Both sides blamed each other for a high-altitude Himalayan border clash last month. Both sent thousands of extra troops to the region after the incident.