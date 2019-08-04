Nearly 23,000 people infected by dengue

Bangladesh’s worst-ever viral fever dengue infection outbreak is still rising, with 1,649 new infections hospitalized over the last 24 hours, the government said Saturday.



To date a total of 22,919 people have been recorded as dengue infected, with 18 deaths, said the government’s Health Services Directorate.

But unofficial data claim much higher infection rates and death tolls from the mosquito-borne virus.

According to local media reports based on hospital sources, at least 50 people have so far died of dengue.

This July also marked the highest dengue infection period in the history of Bangladesh, with at least 13,182 people infected, according to government data.

Over the last 18 years — as far back as records go — no year has had more than even 11,000 dengue infections, reported local the Daily Star report.

The ongoing dengue situation in the country may linger till the end of September unless immediate steps are taken, officials told a press conference on Wednesday.

Reviewing the epidemic, the government on Saturday cancelled the August Eid Mubarak Muslim holiday and weekly holidays of all capital city corporation officials, according to local media reports.

In a statement last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) called the dengue situation in Bangladesh “alarming.”