National Jute Day: BJMC officials receive salary with no work

The government is yet to reopen the 25 state-run jute mills–stalled eight months ago due to incurring heavy losses, amounting to billions of taka for years, leading to the lay off of more than 50,000 workers.

Later, the government decided to reopen the mills by leasing these out to the private sector. But the decision is yet to materialise.

Even though the jute mills remain dysfunctional, around 3,000 officials and employees of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) are getting their salaries without any work.

BJMC could not pay the dues of all workers even after eight months of closure of jute mills. Officials of BJMC are not clear as to when the mills will be reopened, by leasing these out to private sectors.

Many private sector entrepreneurs have expressed their concern whether the process of leasing jute mills out to private sectors would actually succeed.