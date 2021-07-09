Narendra Modi touched by Sheikh Hasina’s gift of mangoes

Prothom Alo
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 4 July had sent gifts of the haribhanga variety of mangoes to Indian president Ramnath Kovind and prime minister Narendra Modi over the land border. She also sent gifts of mangoes to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the chief ministers of Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram.
In the letter sent to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Narendra Modi wrote, “I am touched by your thoughtful gesture of sending the mangoes from Bangladesh. It was a pleasant reminder of generous hospitality in Dhaka extended to me during my recent visit o Bangladesh.”
The Indian prime minister wrote,” Despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation between our two countries has continued to flourish in all areas of our bilateral relations. I am glad that follow-up discussions and initiatives have taken place despite of these disruptions.”
He wrote, “Please accept renewed assurances of my highest consideration.”