Narendra Modi touched by Sheikh Hasina’s gift of mangoes

Prothom Alo

Diplomatic Correspondent

Dhaka

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi File Photo

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has been touched by the gift of mangoes sent by prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He said it was a pleasant reminder of her generous hospitality extended to him during his visit to Dhaka in March.

He expressed his appreciation in a letter to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 July, after receiving the mangoes.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 4 July had sent gifts of the haribhanga variety of mangoes to Indian president Ramnath Kovind and prime minister Narendra Modi over the land border. She also sent gifts of mangoes to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the chief ministers of Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Bangladesh high commissioner handing over the gift of mangoes to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bangladesh high commissioner handing over the gift of mangoes to Rashtrapati Bhavan

In the letter sent to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Narendra Modi wrote, “I am touched by your thoughtful gesture of sending the mangoes from Bangladesh. It was a pleasant reminder of generous hospitality in Dhaka extended to me during my recent visit o Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh assistant high commissioner handing over mangoes to the Tripura chief minister

Bangladesh assistant high commissioner handing over mangoes to the Tripura chief minister

The Indian prime minister wrote,” Despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation between our two countries has continued to flourish in all areas of our bilateral relations. I am glad that follow-up discussions and initiatives have taken place despite of these disruptions.”

He wrote, “Please accept renewed assurances of my highest consideration.”

