Narayanganj mosque blast: relatives anxiously wait for updates on injured

Hundreds of people were seen waiting restlessly outside the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka this morning after the blast in a Narayanganj mosque which has claimed 12 lives so far.

The anxious family members and friends of the injured were seen desperately asking anybody who came out of the hospital about the patients. They wanted to know if their relatives were still alive.

Enamul Haque, who lives beside the mosque, is one of them. His brother-in-law, Mizanur Rahman (35), is among the injured and was being treated at the institute.

“We have heard my brother-in-law is alive, but we don’t know how bad his condition is,” Enamul, who was on his way out of the mosque after finishing his prayer when the blast happened, told this correspondent.

Mizanur lives in the mess of the mosque, he was still praying when the incident occurred.

“We haven’t been able to meet Mizanur yet,” Enamul, who took part in rescuing the injured last night, said.

Like Enamul, most of the people awaiting outside for news on their near and dear ones were passing time in anticipation. They have not been able to meet the injured; some have not even received any information on them.

However, none of the attendees needed to buy any medicine or treatment material so far — everything was being provided from the hospital, Enamul added.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said that most of the patients came to the hospital with deep and critical burn wounds. Almost all of them have inhalation burns.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called Dr Sen this morning and expressed concerns for the injured, he said, adding that she has also directed to ensure overall care for them.

Around 40 people suffered severe injuries in a blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque of Narayanganj after Esha prayers yesterday.

“Abdullah Al Arefin, assistant director of Narayanganj fire service and civil defence, told the Daily Star that a gas pipe line of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has gone through the bottom of the mosque.

“We are suspecting that gas accumulated inside the mosque from a leak in the pipeline. The gas could not go out because the windows were closed due to the AC,” he said.”